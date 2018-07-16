China’s second-quarter GDP grew 6.7%, meeting expectations

China’s economy expanded by 6.7% in 2Q18, slowest pace since 2016, although the growth is still above the government’s target of about 6.5%” growth for the year.

Beijing’s trade war with the US were cited as headwind for domestic demand. Gross domestic product grew at 6.8% in the previous three quarters.

China’s industrial output grew 6% y/Y in June slower than the expected 6.5% prompting an analyst to call for stronger government measures to support growth.

The risks from the U.S.-China trade war is expected to be a drag on overall growth in the next few years, and Beijing is likely to continue easing monetary policy going forward.

Source: Investing.com