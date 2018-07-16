TransCanada's Leach pipeline returns to service

TransCanada's (TRP -0.1% ) Columbia Gas Transmission says the section of its Leach Xpress natural gas pipeline damaged in June explosion in West Virginia returned to service on July 15, as expected.

Production in the Appalachian region is now expected to rise to 28.7B cf/day today from ~27.5B cf/day before the June 7 blast, but note little change in overall output as producers such as Range Resources (RRC -1.4% ) and Southwestern Energy (SWN -2.3% ) found other pipes to ship their gas.

Alternative pipelines include Dominion Energy's (D -0.4% ) transmission system, Energy Transfer Partners' (ETP +0.2% ) Rover, Tallgrass Energy's (TGE -1.4% ) Rockies Express, Enbridge's (ENB -0.4% ) Texas Eastern Transmission and Kinder Morgan's (KMI -0.6% ) Tennessee Gas, according to analysts at S&P Global Platts.

The 1.5B cf/day Leach pipeline in West Virginia and Ohio transports Marcellus and Utica shale gas to consumers in the U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast.

