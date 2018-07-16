Euro zone trade in goods surplus shrinks in May as exports drop

Euro zone's surplus for goods traded with the rest of the world dropped in May to €16.5B compared to €19.3B in as exports fell 0.8% and imports increased 0.7%, one month before United States' tariffs on European steel and aluminum kicked in, official data showed on Monday.

The European commission cut its growth forecast for the eurozone for 2018, citing trade tensions as one of the main reasons for the slowdown.

The 28-country EU expanded the surplus in its trade in goods with the United States, the bloc's main trade partner, to €54.8B compared with €48.1 in the same period of the previous year.

