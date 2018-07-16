Qorvo wraps up note offering, updates on tender offers

Qorvo (QRVO +0.8% ) has wrapped up an offering of senior notes, as well as a cash tender offer for some existing notes.

The company closed an offering of $500M in senior notes maturing in 2026, paying interest at 5.5%.

Meanwhile, a cash tender for any/all of its 6.75% senior notes due 2023 has expired, and the early tender date has passed for up to $300M of its 7% senior notes due 2025.

The company says of $444.46M outstanding in the 2023 notes, $429.2M was tendered. Of the 2025 notes ($548.5M outstanding), $304.37M has been tendered to date; that tender offer is capped at $300M.

