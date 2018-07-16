BAE Systems expands in Alabama with $45.5M project

BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY +0.2% ) announced expansion of its operations in Huntsville, Alabama, with a $45.5M project, which includes expansion of offices on Discovery Drive and a new state-of-the-art manufacturing and office space facility in the Cummings Research Park. The expansion plan is expected to create hundreds of new jobs.

Company is building a new 83,000-square-foot facility, which will include engineering development space, manufacturing space, and laboratory space. Construction of the new building is expected to complete in 2019.

"Our expansion in Huntsville provides us a great opportunity to establish a closer working relationship with our critical customers in the U.S. Army and the Redstone Arsenal community,” said Paul Markwardt, vice president and general manager of Survivability, Targeting, and Sensing Solutions at BAE Systems.