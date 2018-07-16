Parker Hannifin, Rockwell Automation drop as Goldman downgrades

Parker Hannifin (PH -2.2% ) and Rockwell Automation (ROK -1.8% ) are lower after Goldman Sachs analyst Joe Ritchie downgrades shares.

PH is cut to Neutral from Buy with a $164 price target, trimmed from $180, as Ritchie expects FY 2019 guidance to disappoint when the company issues it in early August, given the recovery embedded in North American incrementals is too high.

While the company still has a "solid" long-term margin narrative ahead of it, Ritchie thinks consensus estimates are too high in the medium term and that the peak in the company's cycle will continue.

Ritchie slashes ROK to Sell from Neutral with a $156 price target, believing it will be difficult for ROK to outperform as growth and EPS decelerate, and sees peak cycle concerns weighing on ROK's multiple as well.