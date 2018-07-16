Whirlpool still waiting for tariff boost

What happened to Whirlpool (WHR -1.6% ) following the imposition of import tariffs on rivals LG Electronics and Samsung wasn't exactly according to plan, notes The Wall Street Journal.

Higher input costs on steel and aluminum have contributed to a decline in net income and shares of Whirlpool are down 15% since the import tariff was hailed by some as a "win" for the company.

Whirlpool management is due to give another update on how tariffs have played out for the company when earnings are disclosed next week.