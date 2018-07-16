Nutrisystem launches national DNA-based product

Nutrisystem (NTRI +2.2% ) trades higher after announcing the launch of DNA Body Blueprint.

The company says the genetic-based product uses a proprietary algorithm that provides an integrated personal action plan focused on eating behaviors, nutrition and metabolism.

A national marketing campaign will be launched by Nutrisystem next week.

"By providing a personalized overview that is the ultimate roadmap for an individual’s ongoing nutritional needs, this product delivers on our mission of helping consumers make more informed choices and achieve outcomes that drive overall health," says Nutrisystem CEO Dawn Zier.

Source: Press Release