SEC charges former Energy XXI CEO with hiding $10M in personal loans

Former CEO and founder of Energy XXI (EGC -0.2% ) John Schiller Jr. is charged by the U.S. government for fraudulently obtaining more than $10M in personal loans and perks from company vendors and a candidate for the company’s board during his time with the company.

The SEC alleges Schiller engaged in pay-for-play with vendors dating back to 2014, personally receiving $7.5M in undisclosed loans with companies that were awarded business contracts with EXXI and was given a $3M loan from a former board member and large shareholder.

The SEC says EXXI failed to report more than $1M in excess compensation to Schiller over a five-year period.

Schiller left EXXI in early 2017 after it emerged from bankruptcy with a new name and is poised to be acquired by privately-held Cox Oil.