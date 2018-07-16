Disney filing suggests Fox could cede Sky race to Comcast

Are you keeping straight this complicated multi-part media merger drama? Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX -1.6% , FOXA -1.6% ) first began pursuing taking over the 61% of broadcaster Sky (SKYAY -0.8% ) that it didn't own. Then Disney (DIS +0.2% ) and Comcast (CMCSA +0.6% ) began their pursuit for entertainment assets of Fox, which would include the Fox minority stake in Sky, while individually considering their own bids for Sky.

While observers agree the neatest resolution of all the overlapping bids would be Disney acquiring Fox while Comcast takes over Sky, Comcast and Disney can't actually get together to discuss splitting their resources that way.

That doesn't mean they might not be signaling that to each other. Earlier today, CNBC reported that Comcast seemed to be focusing on its bid for Sky rather than for Fox (amid the likelihood that Fox's Rupert Murdoch has preferred Disney's bids over even superior cash offers from Comcast).

And a Disney filing suggests that Fox may slow-play its own bid for Sky in the face of competition (and a $34B bid) from Comcast. Fox “may elect not to increase the price offered by it in the Sky acquisition and any increase in the debt financing for the Sky acquisition would require Disney’s consent, which Disney may elect not to provide,” Disney says.