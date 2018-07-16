Wolfe Research warns on BJ's Wholesale

Wolfe Research initiates coverage on BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) with an Underperform rating on its view that shares are overvalued.

Analyst Scott Group: "Consumables retailing is facing an unprecedented competitive climate that continues to weigh on shelf pricing. With consumables representing 74% of its sales (higher than KR), BJ’s at its core is a membership based grocery warehouse, which makes sales and margins vulnerable to the broader industry turmoil. This is especially true given that the BJ’s club experience is suboptimal, in our opinion, when compared to Costco and Sam’s Club, providing fewer reasons to pay for a membership. consumables retailing is facing an unprecedented competitive climate that continues to weigh on shelf pricing."

"With margins already high, with EBITDA growth largely dependent on margin expansion, and with more limited financial flexibility due to high debt levels, our research suggests BJ’s sales and earnings could come under pressure."

BJ's trades at $27.07 after the retailer's IPO was priced last month at $17 per share.