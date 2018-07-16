GE 'wrestling' with what to do on potential Boeing mid-range engines

General Electric (GE) remains unconvinced that demand for Boeing's (BA +1.3% ) potential 797 mid-range aircraft will be enough to justify developing a new engine for the jet, GE Aviation chief David Joyce says at the Farnborough air show.

GE Aviation needs to do more work on the proposals, especially since Boeing has yet to decide whether to recruit an exclusive engine provider or involve two competing suppliers, Joyce says.

For his part, Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg says the decisions to launch the new mid-market aircraft and select engine suppliers probably would not happen until next year but the company is evaluating all options for the turbines and having productive discussions.

GE is bidding for the engine contract through its CFM International joint venture with Safran (OTCPK:SAFRF, OTCPK:SAFRY); United Technologies' (NYSE:UTX) Pratt & Whitney division and Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF, OTCPK:RYCEY) also have prepared proposals for the aircraft, which is the only all-new jetliner in the pipeline among the four largest plane makers.

Meanwhile, Joyce says he expects to book more than $15B in deals at the air show, representing a mix of orders and commitments that would need to be firmed up later.