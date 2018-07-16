Clairvest, CEP IV get proceeds US$415M from Centaur Holdings investment

Clairvest (OTC:CVTGF) and Clairvest Equity Partners IV made their original investment in Hoosier Park's parent company in 2010. Since then, the parent had restructured as Centaur Holdings and bought Indiana Grand in 2013.

When Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) completed its purchase of Centaur Holdings today for US$1.7B, Clairvest and CEP IV received US$415M at closing and are entitled to US$22M in deferred consideration over the next three years.

On a standalone basis, CEP IV’s proceeds equate to over 11 times net invested capital in U.S dollars. On a Canadian dollar basis, CEP IV realized over 14x multiple on capital invested.

Total proceeds paid to Clairvest at closing were US$166M, compared with the March 31 carrying value of US$149M.

