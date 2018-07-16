Union Gaming updates on Golden Entertainment

Union Gaming weighs in on Golden Entertainment (GDEN +3.9% ) after the company acquires two new casinos in Laughlin, Nevada.

Analyst John DeCreee estimates the transaction is ~11% accretive to free cash flow per share of GDEN and see upside to the $5M of estimated cost synergies given the "significant operating leverage" of having three adjacent properties in Laughlin.

Golden Entertainment is rated by Union at Buy and tagged with a price target of $43.

