Pay heed to flattening yield curve - Fed's Kashkari

"This time is different" are the four most dangerous words in economics, says Minneapolis Fed boss Neel Kashkari.

While many go to great lengths each economic cycle to explain away an inverted yield curve, Kashkari reminds it's been a perfect indicator of a coming recession for the last half-century.

The yield is curve is nearly flat at the moment, but threatens to go negative soon, particularly if the Fed continues its rate-hike cycle. Reason enough, says Kashkari, for the central bank to think twice about more tightening.

Kashkari isn't a voter on the FOMC this year, and his dovish views aren't too much of a surprise.

