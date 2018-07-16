Deutsche Bank jumps 8% in U.S. trading after issuing Q2 forecast

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) +8.3% in late U.S. trading after Germany's largest bank said its Q2 net income and pretax profit would both surpass consensus estimates.

Shares traded as high as $12.20 today, the highest since May 24. Its 52-week high, though, was $20.23 on Dec. 18. More than 15M shares changed hands, approaching three times its three-month average daily volume of 5.3M.

Q2 group revenue is expected to be EUR6.6B, compared with consensus estimate of EUR6.4B.

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio is expected to be 13.6% vs. consensus estimate of 13.3; fully loaded leverage ratio forecast to be 3.9% vs. 3.7% average consensus est.

Full Q2 earnings results are set to be released on July 25, 2018.

Previously: Strong forecast sends Deutsche Bank up 7% (July 16)