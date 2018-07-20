Key events next week - healthcare

Noteworthy events during the week of July 22-28 for healthcare investors.

Sunday (7/22): debra Care Conference, Chandler, AZ (4 days). Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS): Presentation on KB103 for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (Tuesday, 7/24).

Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC), Chicago (5 days). Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM): AXS-05 Phase 1 data. Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY): Phase 2 data on BAN2401 and E2609. Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY): Phase 2 data on crenezumab, updated data from open-label extension studies of gantenerumab. Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB): Webcast on investigational therapies (7/25 at 6:00 pm ET).

Wednesday (7/25): FDA Ad Com: GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK): Nucala for COPD.

Thursday (7/26): FDA Ad Com: 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals. LLC: tafenoquine tablet, 100 mg, for prevention of malaria.

Saturday (7/28): FDA action date: DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) and Indivior's (OTCPK:INVVY) risperidone for schizophrenia and INSYS Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:INSY) buprenorphine sublingual spray for acute pain.