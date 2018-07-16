Caesars closes on purchase of Indiana casinos

Caesars Entertainment (CZR +1.1% ) announces that it completed the acquisition of Centaur Holdings for $1.7B to add the Hoosier Park Racing and Casino in Anderson, Indiana and Indiana Grand Racing and Casino in Shelbyville, Indiana to its casino portfolio.

"The Centaur acquisition expands our footprint to the attractive central Indiana region with exciting new destinations that are profitable, well-capitalized and highly complementary to our existing portfolio," says Caesars CEO Mark Frissora.

Caesars Entertainment plans to invest $50M in various property improvements and IT upgrades and anticipates introducing table games to the locations.

Caesars says the effective purchase price multiple of the acquisitions will end up being less than 7X after the tables games and synergies are factored in.

Source: Press Release