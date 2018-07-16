Mylan's cheap Copaxone to force Teva to discount - Bernstein

FiercePharma's Carly Helfand reports that Bernstein's Ronny Gal says Mylan's (MYL -0.5% ) aggressive pricing for its generic version of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries' (TEVA) top seller Copaxone (glatiramer acetate injection) will force Teva to lower its price, even before a number of contracts expire at year-end.

Mylan has apparently targeted $1,800 as the wholesale price, 64% lower than Teva's $5,000. Mylan customers can immediately enjoy discounts of 60% once rebates kick in, a move that will undoubtedly upset Teva's customers who are locked in until the end of Q4.

Mr. Gal says Teva should offer discounts for those customers to preserve goodwill, but will ultimately have to match Mylan's price or lose business.