Reuters: Brazil to delay auction for five of six Eletrobras distributors
Jul. 16, 2018 4:10 PM ETCentrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás (EBR)EBRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Brazil’s government will move forward with the auction of one of Eletrobras’ (NYSE:EBR) power distributors planned for July 26 while delaying five others to Aug. 30, the country's planning minister tells Reuters.
- Cepisa, EBR’s energy distributor in the northeastern state of Piaui, has drawn the most interest and will be auctioned as planned despite legal challenges, the official says.
- The auctions were held up last month after a Supreme Court judge ruled that all privatizations must be approved by Congress moving forward, with a lower court stepping in to apply the decision to EBR; Brazil's lower house of Congress gave its approval earlier this month to privatize the distributors but the Senate has yet to vote.