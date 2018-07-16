Nasdaq futures down 1% as Netflix plunges post-earnings

It's no secret that without the FAANG names, the broad averages would be having a tough time of it this yearr. So what happens when those leaders falter?

Netflix is currently down more than 13% in after hours action after Q2 subscriber growth fell way short of expectations.

That's helping Nasdaq 100 (NASDAQ:QQQ) futures to a 1% decline . The Nasdaq dipped 0.25% in the day's regular session.

