Buffett gives about $3.4B of Berkshire shares away to five foundations

Warren Buffett the billionaire investor and philanthropist converts 11,867 of his class A Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) shares into 17,800,500 class B (NYSE:BRK.B) shares and gives most of them to five foundations.

Berkshire Hathaway B shares fell 1% in after-hours trading.

Some 17,696,780 of the B shares, with a current value of about $3.4B, were donated to: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, Sherwood Foundation, Howard G. Buffett Foundation, and NoVo Foundation.

Buffett has never sold any shares of Berkshire. With this gift, about 43% of his 2006 holdings have been given to five foundations. Their value, at that time of the gifts, including this latest one, totals about $31B.

Source: Press Release

