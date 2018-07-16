Carbonite -5% on preliminary Q2 results, stock offering

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) announces preliminary Q2 results and FY18 guidance.

Non-GAAP Q2 revenue is inline with previous guidance at $79.3M to $80M. EPS is $0.41 to $0.44 compared to the $0.34 to $038 guided.

FY18 guidance reiterates revenue of $302.5M to $312.5M and increases the expected EPS from between $1.51 and $1.59 to $1.62 and $1.68.

The company also proposes a public offering 4M shares of common stock. Underwriters will have a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 678,023 shares.

Co-founder and director will sell 520,156 of his shares on top of the offering.