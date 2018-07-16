CVS responds to Trump Administration's request for info on now to lower drug prices

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) has submitted a letter to HHS Secretary Alex Azar emphasizing its support for the Administration's goal of lowering drug prices. It says its PBM unit Caremark kept drug price growth at 0.2% last year despite drug makers raising prices almost 10%, adding that its point-of-sales rebates help consumers reduce out-of-pocket costs.

