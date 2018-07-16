IGT announces sports betting agreement with Fanduel Group
Jul. 16, 2018 4:55 PM ETInternational Game Technology PLC (IGT)IGTBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- International Game Technology (IGT -2%) announced that it will be FanDuel Group's sports betting platform provider for the newly regulated U.S. market.
- The partnership brings together the technological expertise in U.S. sports betting of the largest B2B gaming company in the world.
- "IGT's sports betting technology combined with the expertise of FanDuel represents two experienced, complementary sports betting companies coming together to create a reliable, world-class sports betting experience in New Jersey," said Enrico Drago, IGT Senior Vice President Interactive, Sports Betting, Licenses.