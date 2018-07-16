IGT announces sports betting agreement with Fanduel Group

  • International Game Technology (IGT -2%) announced that it will be FanDuel Group's sports betting platform provider for the newly regulated U.S. market.
  • The partnership brings together the technological expertise in U.S. sports betting of the largest B2B gaming company in the world.
  • "IGT's sports betting technology combined with the expertise of FanDuel represents two experienced, complementary sports betting companies coming together to create a reliable, world-class sports betting experience in New Jersey," said Enrico Drago, IGT Senior Vice President Interactive, Sports Betting, Licenses.
