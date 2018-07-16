Financial, energy sectors move in opposite directions; broad market ends flat

Stocks turned in a mixed showing, as investors continue to mostly shrug off trade concerns to focus instead on strong U.S. economic data and upbeat earnings expectations.

“While we’ve only had a handful of systemically important banks report so far, the numbers look pretty good and reflect strong domestic activity," says Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott. The retail sales numbers also appear decent and reflective of a consumer who is in good shape, which, again, should support economic growth."

Bank of America's better than expected Q2 earnings today pushed shares up 4.3% and sparked the financial sector (+1.8%) to an easy victory at the top of the day's leaderboard.

Conversely, energy (-1.2%) was the worst performer as WTI crude futures sank 4.2% to $68.06/bbl to a three-week low amid several issues, including concerns that Russia would increase production beyond its recent agreement with OPEC.

U.S. Treasury prices fell, sending both the 10-year and two-year yields up by 3 bps, closing at 2.86% and 2.60%, respectively, leaving the 2-10 spread at 26 bps, its lowest level in more than a decade.