Churchill Downs announces asset swap deal

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) announces an exchange of assets with Saratoga Casino Holdings.

The company agreed to pick up the remaining 50% ownership of the Casino at Ocean Downs and Ocean Downs Racetrack owned by Saratoga in exchange for its 25% equity interest in SCH (parent company of Saratoga Casino Hotel and Saratoga Casino Black Hawk).

Churchill Downs and its affiliates have been granted exclusive rights to operate internet real-money sports betting and real-money iGaming on behalf of Saratoga in New York and Colorado for a period of fifteen years from the date of the agreement if sports betting is legalized.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of this year.

