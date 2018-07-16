Bloomberg: Dominion Energy shopping two power plants for $1.5B

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) is working with JPMorgan Chase to seek buyers for two power plants in Pennsylvania and Rhode Island, hoping to fetch ~$1.5B in a sale, Bloomberg reports.

The natural gas-fired Fairless and Manchester Street plants are part of Dominion’s merchant generation business, an area that large diversified energy companies have been abandoning in recent years in favor of regulated power, a steadier business with better growth prospects.

The company has committed to raise as much as $8B from its subsidiaries by 2020 and is relying on asset sales and other financial maneuvering to hit the target; the company indicated in a June investor presentation that it would consider selling the Fairless and Manchester plants.