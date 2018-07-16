First Defiance Financial slips after Q2 results

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) -1% after reporting Q2 EPS of 54 cents, which includes a benefit of 8 cents from tax reform enacted in Dec.

Q2 net interest margin 3.95%, the same as Q1, but up from 3.89% a year ago.

Yield on interest-earning assets increased by 18 basis points to 4.51% from 4.33% a year ago, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities rose 16 basis points to 0.74% in Q2 vs 0.58% in Q2 2017.

Mortgage originations totaled $80.5M in Q2 vs. $64.2M a year ago.

Allowance for loan loss was 1.15% of total loans at June 30, 2018 vs. 1.16% at March 31, 2018.

Source: Press Release

Previously: First Defiance Financial declares $0.17 dividend (July 16)