First Majestic reports record Q2 silver equiv. production, raises guidance

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) +1.6% after-hours as it reports record Q2 production of 5.1M silver equiv. oz. and raises its FY 2018 silver production guidance following the recent acquisition of the San Dimas mine.

AG now sees full-year silver production of 12M-13.2M oz., or 20.5M-22.6M silver equiv. oz., vs. previous annual production guidance of 10.6M-11.8M oz. of silver, or 15.7M-17.5M silver equiv. oz.

The company says it has identified "numerous projects" to be implemented over the next 12-18 months to improve production costs at San Dimas, where it forecasts annualized production of 5.8M-6.4M silver oz. or 10.8M-12M silver equiv. oz.