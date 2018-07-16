Turquoise Hill Resources -8% after Q2 production results

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) -7.8% after-hours following its Q2 production update at the Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia and the completion of Shaft 5.

TRQ says Q2 copper production rose 1.5% Q/Q to 39.4K metric tons as a result of higher mill utilization rates, gold production gained 19% to 50K oz. due to stronger mill utilization rates, higher grades from Phase 4A and increased recovery, while mill throughput rose 6% Q/Q to 10.16M metric tons due to higher utilization rates and the positive impact of high intensity blasting.

TRQ climbed 3.9% in today's regular trade, apparently the result of Rio Tinto-for-TRQ takeover chatter.