It's 'Transylvania' over the Rock at weekend box office

The animated monsters of Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (NYSE:SNE) dealt a rare box-office setback to the Rock over the weekend, taking the top-grossing spot with $44.1M.

Dwayne Johnson action film Skyscraper (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was left to debut in the third position with $24.9M. Marvel holdover Ant-Man and the Wasp (NYSE:DIS) made a steep drop to second place with $29.1M.

Rounding out the top five were last month's releases: Incredibles 2 (DIS) at No. 4, with $16.3M, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (CMCSA) at No. 5 with $16.2M.

In cumulative terms for June's hits, Incredibles 2 reached $535.9M domestic (and a worldwide total of $858.5M); Jurassic World reached $363.98M domestic (and a global total of $1.137B, bumping it up to the No. 18 position on that all-time chart).