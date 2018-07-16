United Tech's Hayes promises Pratt & Whitney will meet engine demands

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) CEO Greg Hayes says the company’s Pratt & Whitney unit will overcome supply chain problems to ramp up engine production next year as planemakers’ orders increase.

“We will be able to ramp up and continue to work with both Boeing and Airbus on these ramps... There’s no technological reason we can’t do it, it’s simply a supply chain constraint at this point," Hayes said today at the Farnborough air show, adding that he is confident Pratt & Whitney can meet its contractual obligations to Airbus.

Separately, Pratt says Middle East Airlines selected its Whitney Geared Turbofan engine to power its firm order of 11 Airbus A320neo family aircraft as well as engine maintenance.