Tumbling Sinclair denies misrepresentation in Tribune deal

Reacting to bad news at the FCC today, Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) says it's denying "allegations of misrepresentation or lack of candor" in its push to acquire Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO).

Sinclair shares shed 11.7% , and Tribune Media dropped 16.7% , after FCC Chairman Ajit Pai signaled his intention to refer the merger to an administrative law judge -- often a death knell for deals like this.

The issue is whether divestitures (which Sinclair promised to skirt ownership concentration worries) included too many joint-operating setups that would leave the company still in effective control of the stations.

Sinclair says it's ready to resolve any perceived issues and that it looks forward to finalizing the deal.

Full Sinclair statement