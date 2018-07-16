Tariffs should not 'materially alter' outlook for best industrials, analyst says

U.S. tariffs may create near-term volatility but should not "materially alter prospects for most multi-industry companies," says William Blair analyst Nicholas Heymann, adding that he does not expect "material tariffs" to remain in place for an extended period.

Tariffs would exacerbate issues such as rising material, labor and transportation costs, but Heymann argues companies are being somewhat successful in passing on higher costs to customers, and he thinks margin pressures will recede over time.

Heymann expects the more-focused and U.S.-centered industrials will outperform, and says he has been impressed with GE's asset sales so far.

He rates GE at Outperform, along with industrial names Crane (NYSE:CR), Wabtec (NYSE:WAB), Kadant (NYSE:KAI), Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) and RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL).