Agnico Eagle gets license needed to start construction of Whale Tale pit

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM +0.3% ) says it received a Type A water license for the Whale Tail pit at its Amaruq project, one of its Nunavut projects, which allows for construction to begin.

AEM says preliminary construction work and stripping of the Whale Tail pit will begin in Q3, and the deposit remains on schedule and budget for the start of production in Q3 2019.

AEM also says the Meliadine project is proceeding on schedule and on budget, with expectations for production to begin in Q2 2019.