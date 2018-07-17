Comms firm 8x8 introduces X Series unified cloud platform

Comms firm 8x8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) goes to general availability today with its X Series solution, a unified cloud approach to integrating voice, collaboration and contact center features.

The offering sports native interoperability for more than 26 team messaging solutions, such as Slack, Cisco Webex Teams, Atlassian Stride and Google Hangouts, with a promise of seamless movement from chats to phone calls to collaboration tools.

It's available in the U.S. and UK. Early deployments have focused on midmarket and enterprise organizations across a number of industries including retail, healthcare, manufacturing, technology and the public sector.