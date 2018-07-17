Global investment in renewables falls

The IEA is sounding the alarm over a "worrying" pause in the shift to clean energy after global investment in renewables fell 7% to $298B last year.

Electricity generation still attracted more capital than oil and natural gas for the second year in a row, taking in $750B thanks to robust spending on grids, compared to the $715 that flowed into the latter category.

ETFs: XLE, TAN, URA, VDE, XOP, ERX, OIH, KOL, GASL, FCG, XES, ERY, DIG, BGR, PBW, GUSH, FENY, FAN, IYE, DUG, ICLN, DRIP, FRAK, IEO, IXC, FIF, QCLN, GASX, IEZ, GEX, ENY-OLD, NDP, PXE, PXI, RYE, PBD, PSCE, PXJ, YLCO, CRAK, PZD, SZC, FXN, DDG, FILL, PUW, HECO, NANR, IOIL, EMEY, XE, FTXN, JHME, ERYY, ERGF