Corporación América Airports S.A. reports June passenger traffic
Jul. 17, 2018 Corporación América Airports S.A. (CAAP)
- Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) reports June passenger traffic of 6.26M (+5.8% Y/Y) primarily reflecting the growth of 11.1% in Brazil, 2.0% in Argentina and 4.2% in Italy.
- Domestic passenger 3.4M (+10.8% Y/Y); International passenger (-0.2% Y/Y) and Transit passenger 0.66M (+2.6% Y/Y).
- Cargo volume was up 30.6KT up 4.7% from the prior year driven by 30.2% Y/Y increase in Brazil, followed by a 36.7% increase in Ecuador, both as a result of improved economic conditions.
- Total aircraft movements of 71.4K up 4.8% Y/Y mainly driven by 7.3% Y/Y increase in Argentina, followed by Peru and Brazil, with an increase of 15.2% and 2.2% respectively.
- Shares +0.24% PM
