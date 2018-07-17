Kaman Composites Wichita and Tamarack Aerospace Group sign teaming agreement
- Kaman Composites – Wichita, Inc. announced a teaming agreement with Tamarack Aerospace Group to collaborate on ATLAS Active Winglet technology opportunities for select military aircraft platforms.
- “The collaboration between our two companies will capitalize on the synergy resulting from the complementary capabilities we each offer,” explained Mark Withrow, Vice President and General Manager of Kaman’s U.S. composites business. “Our agreement combines the innovative technology of the Tamarack Aerospace ATLAS Active Winglet with Kaman’s engineering, contracting and structural fabrication capabilities.”.
- “The ATLAS Active Winglet Technology will provide significant value to the U.S. Military, increasing aircraft readiness, time on station and overall aircraft performance efficiencies. We look forward to working with Tamarack to bring this technology forward to our U.S. military teams,” said John Unghire, Senior Director, Business Development, Kaman Aerosystems, a division of the Aerospace segment of Kaman Corporation (KAMN).