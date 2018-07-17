Sun Pacific Holding partners with Premier Outdoor Media as part of advertising expansion strategy

Street Smart Outdoor Corp, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sun Pacific Holding (OTCQB:SNPW) has partnered and executed a three year performanced based representative agreement with Premier Outdoor Media.

“As we entered 2018 our initial milestone was on being awarded a number of new locations to manage under long-term relationship for outdoor bus shelters and furniture. As we entered our mid-year our current focus has accordingly shifted to optimizing the advertising of those location with a milestone of up achieving global adverstising utlization rates of greater then 50% for all locations, said Nicholas Campanella, CEO of Sun Pacific Holding Corp. “Premier Outdoor Media’s local communitity reach and efficient model we believe is tailor made to optimize our sales and marketing outreach strategy for our inventory and will be a key component of allowing us to reach our milestone goal.”