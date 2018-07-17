Syncora announces closing of sale of American Roads LLC

Syncora Holdings (OTCPK:SYCRF) announced that Pike Pointe Holdings, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Syncora Guarantee Inc. (“SGI”), a wholly owned, New York financial guarantee insurance subsidiary of the Company, closed the sale of American Roads LLC, its subsidiary to American Roads AcquireCo LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of DIF Infrastructure V for an undisclosed term.

“We are very pleased to close this transaction which continues our successful strategy of monetizing non-core assets as part of our efforts to return value to our stakeholders,” commented Frederick B. Hnat, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Syncora.