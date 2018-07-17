Roche's antiviral balovavir marboxil successful in late-stage study

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) announces that a Phase 3 clinical trial, CAPSTONE-2, evaluating baloxavir marboxil in people at high risk of complications from the flu met the primary endpoint of time to improvement in flu symptoms versus placebo.

Baloxavir marboxil also demonstrated its superiority over placebo and Tamiflu (oseltamivir phosphate) as determined by key secondary endpoints including time that the virus continued to be released and reducing viral levels in the body. The safety profile was favorable as well.

Complete results will be submitted for presentation at upcoming medical conferences.

Baloxavir marboxil was discovered and developed by Shionogi & Co. and is marketed in Japan under the brand name Xofluza.

Roche's U.S. marketing application is currently under FDA review with an action date of December 24.