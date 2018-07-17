Mesoblast inks partnership with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) has entered into a strategic cardiovascular

alliance with Tasly Pharmaceutical Group for the development, manufacture and commercialization in China of company’s allogeneic mesenchymal precursor cell product candidates MPC-150-IM.

Tasly will receive exclusive rights and will fund all development, manufacturing and commercialization activities in China for MPC-150-IM and MPC-25-IC.

Mesoblast will receive $20M upfront technology access fee and $20M in an equity purchase in Mesoblast Limited at $1.86 per share.

The company will also receive $25M on product regulatory approvals in China and double-digit escalating royalties on net product sales.