More on Comerica Q2: Loan growth, favorable credit metrics drive EPS growth

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Q2 net interest margin increased to 3.62% from 3.41% in Q1 and 3.03% a year ago.
"Loan growth and favorable credit metrics, combined with higher fee income and well-controlled expenses, helped drive an 18% increase in our earnings per share relative to the first quarter," says Chairman and CEO Ralph W. Babb Jr.
Average loans in Q2 rose 2% to $49.2B from Q1; loan yields increased 37 basis points to 4.63%; average total deposits fell $260M to $55.8B vs. Q1.
Q2 total allowance for credit losses of $711M vs. $738M in Q1 and $753M a year ago.
Adjusted ROE 16.70% vs. 14.37% in Q1 and 10.26% in Q2 2017.
Comerica sees for H2:
Moderate growth in average loans and higher net interest income, reflecting recent rate increases, loan growth, and three additional days;
FY2018 net benefit of $70M from the Q1 rate increase and $35M-$40M from Q2 rate increase.
Provision for credit losses of $10M to $20M per quarter and net charge-offs to remain low.
Restructuring charges of $20M to $25M
"We believe we are well positioned to meaningfully increase our capital return to our shareholders," Babb says.
