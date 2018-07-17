More on Comerica Q2: Loan growth, favorable credit metrics drive EPS growth

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Q2 net interest margin increased to 3.62% from 3.41% in Q1 and 3.03% a year ago.

"Loan growth and favorable credit metrics, combined with higher fee income and well-controlled expenses, helped drive an 18% increase in our earnings per share relative to the first quarter," says Chairman and CEO Ralph W. Babb Jr.

Average loans in Q2 rose 2% to $49.2B from Q1; loan yields increased 37 basis points to 4.63%; average total deposits fell $260M to $55.8B vs. Q1.

Q2 total allowance for credit losses of $711M vs. $738M in Q1 and $753M a year ago.

Adjusted ROE 16.70% vs. 14.37% in Q1 and 10.26% in Q2 2017.

Comerica sees for H2: