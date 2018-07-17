IHOP announces delivery program
Jul. 17, 2018 7:17 AM ETDine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN)DINBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor9 Comments
- The IHOP restaurant chain announces the launch of delivery services at more than 300 restaurants across the U.S. through a partnership with DoorDash.
- Guests ordering IHOP 'N GO via DoorDash will be able to enjoy the full range of items off the restaurant's regular and limited time menus as well as fully customize any order.
- "Undertaking a national delivery partnership is an exciting new chapter in our story and builds on the foundational work we've done on IHOP 'N GO this past year, including introducing a mobile app, online ordering through IHOP.com, and special packaging that preserves the quality of our food for takeout," says IHOP President Darren Rebelez.
- The delivery partnership from IHOP comes a month after the brand debuted its Ultimate Steakburgers.
- IHOP is owned by DineEquity (NYSE:DIN).
- Source: Press Release