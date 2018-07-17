Parker Aerospace’s innovative manufacturing wins LEAP engine contract

Parker Aerospace, a business segment of Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) plans to use innovative robotic welding techniques to make oil reservoirs for the new CFM International LEAP aircraft engine for Safran Oil Systems.

“Parker Aerospace is one of the leaders in the industry in welding aerospace oil vessels in both aluminum and stainless steel. Using robotic welding techniques improves weld times by as much as 50-80 percent from a manual weld,” said Richard Mossey, business development manager for Parker Aerospace’s Gas Turbine Fuel Systems Division. “The robotic weld process demonstrates welds at a yield rate of approximately 95 percent compared to a typical yield of approximately 80 percent using other methods.”