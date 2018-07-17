KKR to invest $400M in company that helps mobile games get users

KKR (NYSE:KKR) to invest $400M in AppLovin, a company that started in the mobile gaming user acquisition and monetization space and expanded to offer a platform that gives developers the ability to connect with consumers around the globe.

AppLovin says the investment will help accelerate progress in its goal of giving app developers of all sizes the ability to finance, market, and grow their businesses.

The company reaches over 300M daily active users and drives over 1B installs for gaming companies annually.

KKR is making the investment primarily from its KKR Americas XII Fund.

Source: Press Release

