Voyager advancing gene therapy for Parkinson's, Phase 2 data may be sufficient for U.S. marketing application

Based on FDA feedback, Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) says it maintains its plan to submit a BLA seeking approval for gene therapy VY-AADC based on Phase 2 data. It says it will include Phase 3 results only if the mid-stage study is unsuccessful.

Also, preliminary data from a Phase 1 posterior trajectory trial that demonstrated enhanced coverage of the putamen (round structure at the base of the forebrain), reduced surgical times and improvements in patients' motor function at month 6 were consistent with the improvements observed in its Phase 1b trial. Consequently, the posterior approach will continue to be the preferred surgical route of administration of VY-AADC. The dose concentration for the pivotal studies will be the same as cohorts 2 & 3 from the Phase 1b study.