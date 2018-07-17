Can-Fite granted Australian and Chinese patents for erectile dysfunction drug, shares up 5.7% premarket

Australian and Chinese patent offices have granted Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEMKT:CANF) a patent for the utilization of A3 adenosine receptor ligands in the treatment of sexual dysfunction, in a patent titled, "A3 adenosine receptor ligands for use in treatment of a sexual dysfunction."

“With this strong intellectual property around the erectile dysfunction indication, we are actively looking for a partner that will help us with the clinical development and marketing approval for this important indication. We believe that this approach in treating erectile dysfunction has the potential to supply the patients with an efficacious and safe drug,” stated Can-Fite CEO Dr. Pnina Fishman.